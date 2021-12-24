STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'World witnessing 4th Covid surge': Don't lower guard, 358 Omicron cases in India now, warns Centre

Of the 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the government said.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

A worker pastes a sticker on a wall of a COVID-19 facility at Commonwealth Games Village in view of the rising Omicron cases in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Friday cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities.

It urged people to avoid crowding and unnecessary travel and stressed COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and expedited vaccination.

Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic, a senior official said the predominant strain in India continued to be Delta, including in recently identified clusters.

India has so far reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant, of which 183 were analysed and 121 of them were found to have foreign travel history.

Of the 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the government said.

Citing the World Health Organisation's findings, the government said Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is spreading fast through communities with a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days.

ALSO READ | Multi-vitamins, paracetamol - only treatment given to 40 Omicron patients at Delhi hospital

The world is witnessing the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases and has an overall positivity rate of 6.1 per cent. The government said the COVID-19 case positivity rate in Kerala and Mizoram is much higher than the national average and a cause for concern.

It said 20 districts across the country were reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent and two districts over 10 per cent.

The government cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during Christmas and New Year festivities.

It said about 61 per cent of India's adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 89 per cent have been administered the first dose.

In view of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the government appealed to the private health sector to be ready as it has to play an important role in managing the pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India omicron cases Omicron in fully-vaccinated people fourth Covid surge
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp