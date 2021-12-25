STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 new Omicron cases detected in Rajasthan, tally rises to 43

Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer, three from Udaipur and one from Maharashtra, a health department spokesperson said.

Omicron.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Twenty-one new Omicron cases have been detected in Rajasthan, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of the coronavirus to 43, officials said on Saturday.

The state government has received positive reports of 21 persons from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

Of these, 11 are from Jaipur, six from Ajmer, three from Udaipur and one from Maharashtra, a health department spokesperson said.

Among these Omicron cases, five persons returned from foreign countries and three persons had come in contact with foreign travellers, the official said.

So far, 43 people have been found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, out of which 28 are from Jaipur, four from Sikar, seven from Ajmer, three from Udaipur and one from Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.

The health department in its latest report on COVID-19 said one death and 45 fresh cases of the infection have been reported on Saturday in the state.

The death was reported from Kota, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur (26), Jodhpur and Bhilwara (4 each), Ajmer (3), Bikaner, Sikar, Sirohi (2 each), Hanumangarh and Udaipur (1 each), according to the report.

It said 9,55,418 people have been tested positive so far and of them, 8,963 have died and 9,46,184 have recovered.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the state at present is 271, the report said.

