320 babus did not file immovable property return

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked bureaucrats to file details of their immovable properties by January 31. It has said that non-submission of details would invite denial of vigilance clearance for empanelment, deputation and promotion to sensitive posts.

As per a recently-tabled parliamentary committee report, there are nearly 320 officials who have not filed their immovable property details for the year 2020.

The Centre introduced the facility of online filing of IPRs (immovable property return) in January 2017.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued instructions to all ministries and departments to ensure that IAS officers submit their IPRs online, as per the prescribed timeline.

In its latest office memorandum, the DoPT said IPR should be submitted by all Central Secretariat Service officers through the web-based cadre management system.

As per the parliamentary panel report, the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, provide for a mechanism to take action in case of violation of these rules.

“The Committee is deeply concerned to note that 316 IAS officers are yet to file IPR for the year 2020. The committee recommends DoPT to furnish details of disciplinary action taken by the Central government or state government concerned against each of these 316 officers under appropriate rules,” said the panel’s report.