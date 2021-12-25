STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allow booster dose of coronavirus vaccine: Gehlot to Centre

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also demanded that people below 18 years of age be also vaccinated.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday once again requested the Centre to allow booster dose of Covid vaccine, citing a spurt in infection cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also demanded that people below 18 years of age be also vaccinated.

The state on Saturday reported one death and 45 fresh cases, of which 21 were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to a release, Gehlot said in view of an increase in Omicron cases, experts have expressed the possibility of a third wave in the country.

"The World Health Organisation has also recommended a booster dose because the antibody levels of people who have been vaccinated initially are decreasing," he said.

"Cases of Omicron have been reported in 16 states and Union Territories of India. In such a situation, it is necessary that health workers, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age, who have been given both doses of the vaccine for more than six months, be administered booster doses at the earliest," he said.

The chief minister also said even citizens below 18 years of age are in dire need of vaccination.

The Union government initially made "ZyCoV-D" vaccine available for them only in seven states, which does not include Rajasthan, he said.

Gehlot wrote to the PM that all states have the same requirement, so this vaccine should be made available to all of them.

Earlier in the day, sharing an article published in a newspaper, Gehlot tweeted, "The Government of India is again requested to issue guidelines after taking an early decision regarding the booster dose."

Gehlot said many other states have also demanded that the booster dose of coronavirus be allowed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp