STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah to participate in UP BJP's Jan Vishvas Yatra on Sunday

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that Union Minister Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra and address public rallies in Kasganj and later in Jalaun.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra to be taken out by the BJP on Sunday.

Shah will also address public rallies in Kasganj and Jalaun.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said that Union Minister Shah will be participating in the Jan Vishvas Yatra and address public rallies in Kasganj and later in Jalaun.

Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources said.

Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said.

Among the key features of Shah's visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections, they said It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019.

In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Jan Vishvas Yatra
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp