Farmers may enter Punjab poll field

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions of Punjab are likely to form their own common forum or front and contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Sources said that for the last few days, the 32 Punjab farmer unions had been holding meetings regularly to reach a consensus on whether to fight elections. The other matter under consideration was whether to form their own political party or support some other party.

"Out of the 32 farmer unions, around 23-24 are of the view that they should fight Assembly polls. Around seven have decided not to and a few others are yet to decide. The unions yet to decide have been told by others which are part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha to take a call by tomorrow and convey their decision,” said a senior farmer leader on condition of anonymity.

He added that a meeting of the unions is likely on Saturday and the decision is expected to be announced.

The farmer leader also claimed that unions which are likely to form a joint front to contest elections are likely to contest the polls in alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It has been learnt that around 13 unions favour the party led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"During the year-long agitation at the borders of Delhi, the AAP government supported the farmers. The farmer unions have a soft corner for the party," said a farmer leader.

The farmer unions not to fight elections are Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Kirti Kisan Union, BKU Krantikari, Doaba Sangharsh Committee, Krantikari Kisan Union, Jai Kisan Andolan and BKU Sidhupur. These unions have reportedly urged others not to use the banner of SKM for this venture.

Last week, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni formed his political party called Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and announced it will contest next year’s polls.