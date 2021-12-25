STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four dead, 15 injured in boiler blast in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Four people died while 15 others were injured in a boiler blast that took place at a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:24 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Four people died while 15 others were injured in a boiler blast that took place at a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Friday. 

The blast occurred in the morning hours at Canton Laboratory in the Makarpura Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area. 

As soon as the incident was reported, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot and worked to douse the blaze.  A 65-year-old man, a teenager and a 30-year-old woman were among the four killed in the blast, police said.  

Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh said the investigation was handed over to an ACP-level officer. 
As per a report, the main company had built a colony for their workers in the premises of the Canton Laboratory. The boiler that exploded was close to the colony. 

The blast was so intense that eye-witnesses said that the walls of the nearby units were shaken. Window panes of buildings lay shattered for over a kilometre in the area. 

According to locals, a railway track is close to the company while the blast took place just a few minutes after the train passed. If the train had been one minute late, they claimed, it would have been a disaster. 
 

