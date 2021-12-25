STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himanta asks Assam BJP leaders to forgo personal security, says it's not party's culture

Stating that it is Congress culture to keep PSOs, Sarma said he had been associated with the grand old party for a long time and could give a list of things that are part of its culture

Published: 25th December 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a message against VIP culture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon the leaders of his party, BJP, to give up PSOs or personal security officers.

“Why do we need PSOs? I can stoutly say that there is no threat to the life of any BJP member,” Sarma said at a programme here.

“We have not done anything wrong. So, who will kill us?” he said.

Sarma said he could withdraw the PSOs attached to the BJP leaders but he wanted the state BJP president (Bhabesh Kalita) to make a proposal in this regard.

“I want the BJP president to say that it is not our culture,” he said. Kalita responded positively.

Stating that it is Congress culture to keep PSOs, Sarma said he had been associated with the grand old party for a long time and could give a list of things that are part of its culture.

“Let’s say there are 30 things on the list of Congress culture. We, the BJP workers, have to be different from that list,” Sarma said.

He urged the BJP workers to read a speech that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee delivered every day in 1980 and pinch themselves to know if they are different from others.

