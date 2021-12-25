STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: Question asked about Kareena Kapoor's son in Class 6 general knowledge test

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KHANDWA: Students of Class 6 of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa were asked the full name of the son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a question paper, prompting the education department to initiate issuance of a show-cause notice to the school.

The school authorities, however, said the question should seen as an effort to enhance the students' knowledge.

"Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan," read the question that appeared in the general knowledge paper of term-end exam-II of Class 6 students of Academic Heights Public School in Khandwa city on Thursday.

While a local parents-teachers' body raised objections to it, several netizens shared the copy of the question paper on different social media platforms.

Talking to reporters on Friday, district education officer Sanjeev Bhalerao said the issue has come to his knowledge and the department would serve a show-cause notice to the school concerned.

"After getting a reply from the school, further action will be taken as per the directives of the higher authorities," he said.

Bhalerao said that students should be imparted the kind of education that enhances their knowledge in the interest of the nation.

An office-bearer of a city-based parents-teachers' body, Anis Arjhare, raised objections saying that students should be asked questions related to great personalities and the country's national heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar.

He demanded a strict action against the school.

Director of the school, Shweta Jain, said the question papers are set by a Delhi-based organisation, with which the school is affiliated.

Those who are opposing are not the parents of the students studying in her school, she said, adding, "So far, none of the parents of the school have made a complaint."

Jain also said that it was wrong to associate the question with religion or communalism.

"It should be seen as an effort to enhance knowledge," she added.

