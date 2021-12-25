Mumbai records 757 COVID-19 cases, rise for third straight day; no deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai reported 757 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, marking rise in cases for the third day in a row, the civic body said. The country's financial capital, however, recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day.

The city had reported 490 cases on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday. The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368. As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent. The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days. As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises.