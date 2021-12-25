STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron scare: Night curfew to come into effect in Noida from tonight

The order will remain in force from December 25 to January 31, 2022.

Odisha Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting Saturday amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration in Noida decided to continue with the already imposed Section 144 in the district, besides adding several other measures.

The order will remain in force from December 25 to January 31, 2022. Earlier on December 1, Section 144 was clamped down and restrictions were imposed over fears of spread of Covid-19 during the festival season.

"During the said period, there will be several competitive examinations for which the administration has to make preparations to smoothly conduct them," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said in the order.

He further said that arrangements have to be made for several other programmes during the months of December and January.

Keeping in view these circumstances, Dwivedi issued fresh restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC.

A night curfew will remain enforced everyday from 11 pm to 5 am starting Saturday during which no activity will be allowed except for essential services.

Wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory for all people whenever they step out of their homes. Taking prior permission from the authority for any kind of event will be compulsory till January 31, while only 200 people will be allowed in marriage functions in closed spaces.

According to the guidelines, people disobeying the order will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

