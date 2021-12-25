STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Previous government wasted money meant for poor on 'kabristans': Yogi attacks Akhilesh

Referring to income tax raids on premises of some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, he accused the party's previous government of "looting" people.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its government wasted the money meant for the poor on "kabristans", hired incompetent Urdu translator but did nothing for students and teachers of Sanskrit schools.

Referring to income tax raids on premises of some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, he accused the party's previous government of "looting" people.

"During the previous government, the money meant for the poor was wasted on subjects like 'kabristan' (graveyard). Those who did not even know Urdu language were appointed as Urdu translators but nothing was done for students and teachers of Sanskrit schools," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government took care of Sanskrit schools," claimed Adityanath during his visit to Bateshwar, ancestral village of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On income tax raids, Adityanath said the previous government "looted" people.

"They have been out of power for the past five years, yet Rs 200 crore was unearthed from their houses," he said.

"From where did this money come? It seems it was looted and stored when they were in power in the state," he alleged.

He claimed that the previous government "committed a crime" by denying benefits to the poor.

The cash now being unearthed was meant for the poor but misappropriated, he alleged.

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 230 crore in Bateshwar on the former PM's birth anniversary.

"Atalji inspired us all and paved the way for various schemes in favour of the," he said.

He assured people that the state government will not leave any stone unturned to develop Bateshwar.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party government is now giving tablets and smartphones to the youth in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, there are various schemes operational in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Medical Colleges, residential schools and intermediate schools are coming up after his name," said Adityanath.

He promised that a museum, cultural complex and a park in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will soon come up in Bateshwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party BJP
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp