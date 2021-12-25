STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Savarkar wasn't against beef consumption, says Digvijaya Singh

Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef, the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed here that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar did not support cow worship.

Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef, the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers.

"He also clearly wrote in his book that the Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hindutva," the Congress veteran added.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma claimed that Singh was misquoting Savarkar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Congress
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp