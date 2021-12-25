STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three of 16 PSUs under Indian Railways suffered losses

While the KMRC incurred a loss of Rs 237 crore in 2019-20, the DFCCI’s losses amounted to Rs 91 crore and that of the BWEL Rs 1 crore.

Published: 25th December 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three of the 16 major Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) of the Indian Railways incurred losses in 2019-20.

Among them is one of the oldest PSUs — Bharat Wagon & Engineering Co Limited (BWEL) — which is being winded up, a CAG audit report tabled in Parliament said.

The other two loss-making PSUs are Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCI) and the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC).

While the KMRC incurred a loss of Rs 237 crore in 2019-20, the DFCCI’s losses amounted to Rs 91 crore and that of the BWEL Rs 1 crore.

The railway PSUs are involved in construction, financing, logistics support and services, consultancy, catering and hospitality, among others.

The PSUs engaged in financing registered a rise in profit from Rs 2,007 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,692 crore in 2019-20, while those involved in catering, tourism and hospitality saw their profits rise from Rs 219 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 529 crore in 2019-20.

Three out of 12 subsidiaries (Fresh and Healthy Enterprises Ltd, IRCON PB Tollway Ltd, IRCON Shivpuri Guna Tollway Ltd), two of seven Special Purpose Vehicles (Bharuch Dahej Railway Co Ltd, Krishnapatnam Railway Co Ltd) and one out of five Joint Ventures (Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd) also incurred losses in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp