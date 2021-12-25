Two days after PM Modi’s cow is our ‘mata’ remark, Digvijaya responds by citing Savarkar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the debate over cow protection with his “cow is our mata” statement, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh responded saying that RSS-BJP's special vicharak Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was opposed to the cow being called mata (mother).

"RSS-BJP's latest special vicharak had written in his book that a cow is an animal which wallows in its mal (excreta) and hence cannot be considered mata (mother). He (Savarkar) was not even opposed to consumption of beef," Singh, the former MP CM said while addressing a Congress programme in Bhopal on Saturday.

Singh further said, "Savarkar also clearly mentioned that there can be no relation between Hindu religion and Hindutva."

While addressing a programme in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, the PM had raked up the debate over cow protection and said, "Some people have made it seem like a crime to talk about the cow here. The cow may be a 'gunaah' (crime) for some people, for us it is 'mata' (mother)."

PM Modi stressed that livestock had been vital for at least eight crore rural families in the country. "People who make fun of cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families of the country is run by such livestock."