Will solve problems of anganwadi and ASHA workers, lawyers, if AAP forms government in Punjab: Kejriwal

The AAP is the only party that goes to people to know their issues so that once it is voted to power it can solve them, he said.

Published: 25th December 2021 08:12 PM

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met anganwadi and ASHA workers of Punjab and assured to resolve their issues if his party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls.

While addressing a programme 'Arvind Kejriwal's Dialogue with Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) Workers', the Delhi chief minister said the "hardships of anganwadi workers such as low pay scale, no vacation, and no compensation to families of ASHA workers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic were the matters of their plight".

The AAP is the only party that goes to people to know their issues so that once it is voted to power it can solve them, he said.

He promised that like in Delhi, corruption will be eliminated from Punjab's system and all demands of ASHA and anganwadi workers will be met.

"Third guarantee announced by AAP, which was heavily criticised by other political parties, is that it alone will provide a great deal of financial help to women in Punjab," said Kejriwal, whose AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab, where assembly polls are due early next year.

"We only did one thing in Delhi, corruption elimination. Then we were able to provide free water, electricity, the best schools and hospitals, and free transportation for women," he said.

Kejriwal urged anganwadi and ASHA workers to unite to ensure formation of an AAP government in Punjab, which will solve all their issues.

In Delhi, the AAP has doubled pay and incentive amounts, and similar benefits will be given to Punjab workers, he promised.

Addressing the gathering, AAP leader and MP Bhagwant Mann said, "We do not make manifesto sitting in the drawing rooms like other parties. We go to people to know their issues and needs."

In a separate meeting with lawyers, Kejriwal claimed that it was only the AAP which could give a better future to the country and Punjab.

The AAP can solve the problems of common people, lawyers, teachers and others, he said.

"About 80,000 lawyers from Punjab can form their own government by joining the AAP so that all the problems of the lawyer community as well as Punjab and the people can be solved. I have come to form a relationship with the lawyers," Kejriwal said.

Addressing the lawyers who came from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and other parts of Punjab, Kejriwal said, "Lawyers in Delhi are very supportive of the AAP. That is why when AAP contested for the second time; it won 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP's chief ministerial candidate Kiran Bedi was defeated by AAP's lawyer candidate."

He also said after the formation of the government in Delhi, the problems of lawyers were solved on a priority basis.

"Medical and life risk insurance cover has been provided to lawyers and their families and chambers in the courts for lawyers were set up," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal promised that the demands of lawyers would be met immediately after the AAP forms government.

Chambers for lawyers in courts, special benches of the High Court will be set up and all kinds of insurance will be provided to lawyers and their families, he said.

