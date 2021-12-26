48 students, 3 staffers found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra school

By Agencies

AHMEDNAGAR: As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.

The residential school has been sealed after the outbreak of the viral infection.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmednagar District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said, "48 students and 3 staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar have been found positive for COVID-19 till now."

Earlier today, it was reported that 19 students were found COVID-19 positive from this school. Bhosale on Sunday morning said, "19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar found positive for COVID-19."

According to the local administration, all the students and staff members had to undergo RT-PCR tests. The residential school has over 400 students distributed across classes 5 to 12.