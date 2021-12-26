STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

48 students, 3 staffers found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra school

The residential school has been sealed after the outbreak of the viral infection.

Published: 26th December 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

According to sources, of the 33 medical students, 32 are female and one male (File Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

AHMEDNAGAR: As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.

The residential school has been sealed after the outbreak of the viral infection.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmednagar District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said, "48 students and 3 staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar have been found positive for COVID-19 till now."

Earlier today, it was reported that 19 students were found COVID-19 positive from this school. Bhosale on Sunday morning said, "19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar found positive for COVID-19."

According to the local administration, all the students and staff members had to undergo RT-PCR tests. The residential school has over 400 students distributed across classes 5 to 12. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Maharashtra
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp