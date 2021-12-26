First case of Omicron confirmed in Himachal's Mandi district where PM Modi is to attend a function on Monday

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Even as the national capital Delhi imposed a night curfew which will come into effect from Monday, Himachal Pradesh confirmed one case of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to reports, a 45-year-old woman who returned from Canada recently tested positive for the Omicron variant on Sunday. Strangely enough, she had tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

The woman is fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The case has been reported in the Mandi district where prime minister Narendra Modi is to attend a function on Monday on the occasion of the completion of four years of Jai Ram government.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore at around 12 noon. Prior to the event, he will preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 AM.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 new coronavirus infections and 162 deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 108, followed by Delhi 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, and Tamil Nadu 34.

The states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi have imposed night curfews. The union territory of Puducherry has imposed lockdown and night restrictions till January 2, 2022.