STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First case of Omicron confirmed in Himachal's Mandi district where PM Modi is to attend a function on Monday

Strangely enough, the woman had tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

Published: 26th December 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Even as the national capital Delhi imposed a night curfew which will come into effect from Monday, Himachal Pradesh confirmed one case of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

According to reports, a 45-year-old woman who returned from Canada recently tested positive for the Omicron variant on Sunday. Strangely enough, she had tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

The woman is fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The case has been reported in the Mandi district where prime minister Narendra Modi is to attend a function on Monday on the occasion of the completion of four years of Jai Ram government.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore at around 12 noon. Prior to the event, he will preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 AM.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 new coronavirus infections and 162 deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 108, followed by Delhi 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, and Tamil Nadu 34.

The states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi have imposed night curfews. The union territory of Puducherry has imposed lockdown and night restrictions till January 2, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Mandi district Himachal Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp