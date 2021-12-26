STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire in makeshift market in Jammu destroys properties

The blaze was reported in the market, where most shops were made of wood and tin, around 9.05 PM.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:26 PM

Blast, Fire

Image use for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: A major fire broke out in a makeshift market on the outskirts of the city, causing damage to nearly a dozen shops and destroying property worth lakhs of rupees, officials said.

Fire and Emergency services rushed half a dozen fire tenders and are trying to douse the leaping flames in Bagad Mandi in the Trikuta Nagar area, they said.

An official of the fire and emergency services said the blaze was reported in the market, with most shops made of wood and tin, around 9.05 PM.

“The firefighting operation is on and the details are awaited,” he said, adding more fire tenders are being rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

The officials said nearly a dozen shops were damaged when last reports were received but there was no report of any casualty.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, they said.

