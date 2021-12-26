STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mon killings: Army says its probe progressing expeditiously

The Army requested the people of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of its inquiry.

Indian Army personnel in Nagaland

Indian Army personnel in Nagaland (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Army on Sunday said its probe into the December 4 incident of civilian killings at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district was progressing expeditiously and all efforts were being made to conclude it at the earliest.

“We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry by providing information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources,” the Army said in a statement.

Earlier, the Army had shared a WhatsApp number and a helpline number for the same.

“The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by the state government and required details are being shared promptly,” the statement said.

The Army requested the people of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of its inquiry. “We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all,” it added.

It added, “The people of Nagaland have always cooperated and assisted the security forces in maintaining peace and tranquility over the last many decades. We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter and better future.”

The Army regretted the loss of lives in the Mon incident. Six coal miners were killed in a botched-up ambush by the Army. When the villagers retaliated on learning about the incident, eight others – seven civilians and an Army man – were killed and several others injured.

