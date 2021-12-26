Panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland, says Amit Shah

By Online Desk

New Delhi: The Nagaland government said a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.

A statement comes three days after Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, state's Deputy CM Y Patton, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials.

It also stated that the committee will be chaired by the additional secretary-NE, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will include the chief secretary and director general of police Nagaland. IGAR (N) and representatives of CRPF will also be part of the committee, which will submit its report in 45 days. It also added that the withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on the recommendations of the committee.

The controversial Act gives powers to the armed forces to detain and arrest people without a warrant in areas designated as "disturbed".

It comes against the backdrop of the killings of civilians by the Army in a botched-up ambush at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4. After the incident, the Northeast had virtually united in demanding the repeal of AFSPA.

The Nagaland government said a Court of Enquiry would initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Army unit and Army personnel, who were directly involved in the Oting incident and action would be taken immediately on the basis of the “fair enquiry”.

The identified persons, who will face the enquiry, will be placed under suspension with immediate effect, the Nagaland government statement said.

The state government said it'll also provide government jobs to the next kin of the deceased. To initiate this process, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Mon district will carry out necessary procedures in consolation with the concerned village councils and government jobs will be given on compassionate grounds on the basis of eligibility.

The state government appealed to all sections to remain calm and continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

“The democratic and peaceful nature of the civil society groups, tribal hohos and mass-based organisations in our collective quest for justice and truth has been well received and has created a positive image of the Naga people to rest of the global community,” the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)