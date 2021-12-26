STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to launch hydropower projects, investors' meet in Mandi

PM Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

Published: 26th December 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

He will also preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet, the PMO said.

Noting that Modi has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of the resources available in the country, it said a step in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region.

"The projects which will be inaugurated and whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction," it added.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji dam project, which had been lying pending for around three decades.

The project was made possible with Modi's thrust on cooperative federalism when the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.

It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year, the PMO said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri stage 1 hydro power project.

The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

It will lead to generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year.

The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to surrounding states of the region as well.

Another project for which he will lay the foundation stone is Dhaulasidh hydro power project.

This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district.

The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore.

It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year, the PMO said.

Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydro power project.

The 111 MW project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore.

It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

The Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Mandi
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp