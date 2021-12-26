Six dead, seven injured as boiler explodes at industrial unit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Ramashankar Mishra By

Express News Service

PATNA: At least seven people were killed and five others were seriously wounded in an explosion in the boiler of an industrial unit located at Bela Industrial Area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday. However, five deaths have so far been confirmed by the officials.

The injured have been rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The explosion was so powerful that its tremour was felt in a radius of two kilometres. Rescue teams have been pressed into service to remove the debris from the spot.

The incident took place at around 9.45 am when some workers were engaged in manufacture of snacks at the industrial unit. On hearing the sound of explosion, people from near-by industrial units rushed to the spot only to find at least 15 people lying in a pool of blood.

Muzaffarpur DM Pranav Kumar confirmed the death of five people in the incident. "Those injured in the incident have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and the SKMCH for treatment," he told The New Indian Express over phone.

He admitted that some other buildings of nearby industrial units were also damaged in the explosion in the boiler of the snacks manufacturing unit. "Investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the explosion. But prima facie explosion in the boiler is stated to be the reason behind the incident," he said.

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the site. Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said that he area has been condoned off as a precautionary measure and people not allowed inside.

An eye witness, Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Manika village near Musahari, said that the blast was so powerful that he felt like an earthquake in the area. Three workers of a nearby beaten rice manufacturing unit were also injured.