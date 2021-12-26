STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six terrorists killed in 48 hours in Kashmir security operations

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered.

Published: 26th December 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

For the seventh consecutive day, army troops continued their operation against militants hiding in the dense forests of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The killer of a police official was among the six terrorists neutralised in the last 48 hours in four anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Police said based on specific information generated by them regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Kalan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and army's 3 RR on Saturday.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

"He has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kandipora, Anantnag affiliated with proscribed terror outfit ISJK. It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist had recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was the main accused behind the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara," police said

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession.

Pertinently, in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police and the security forces neutralised six terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage.

