Terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

The encounter at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district began late on Saturday night.

Published: 26th December 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A terrorist belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit, who was involved in the killing of a police officer, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, police said on Sunday.

It was the third encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir on Saturday.

Two terrorists each were killed in the gunfights at Shopian and Pulwama earlier on Saturday.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired on the forces, who retaliated, he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed during the night, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar identified the slain terrorist as Faheem Bhat, resident of Kadipora Anantnag.

"He has recently joined #terror outfit ISJK and was involved in killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

ASI Ashraf was shot dead by terrorists outside Bijbehara hospital on Wednesday evening.

