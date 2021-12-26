STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two IEDs recovered from Naxal-hit region in Chhattisgarh

Police have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from separate locations in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur.

Published: 26th December 2021 12:33 PM

By PTI

RAIPUR: Police have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from separate locations in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Following the seizure on Saturday, the explosives were safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

The insurgents had planted the IEDs to target security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations in the district, he said, adding that the explosives were recovered from different locations under Dhanora police station limits during demining exercises.

"In the last few months, searches in the insurgency-hit areas of the district have been intensified," the official said.

With developmental works being carried out in Abujhmad, a Naxal stronghold, as well as in the entire Bastar region, the rebels have been planting IEDs to target security personnel out of frustration of losing the support of locals, he said.

