STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Want to manufacture BrahMos so that no country has audacity to cast evil eye on us: Rajnath 

The defence minister laid the foundation stone of the Defence Technologies and Test Centre and the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre.

Published: 26th December 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: India wants to manufacture BrahMos missiles not to attack any country but so that no other country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, while stressing the need for maintaining nuclear deterrents.

"The BrahMos missile and other weapons and defence equipment we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country.

It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of land of any country," Singh said.

"We want to manufacture BrahMos on Indian soil so that no country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on India," he said, referring to the missile that is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The defence minister laid the foundation stone of the Defence Technologies and Test Centre and the BrahMos Manufacturing Centre here, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the day.

"There is a neighbouring country. It got separated from India sometime back. I don't know why its intentions vis-a-vis India are always bad. It committed acts of terrorism in Uri and Pulwama," the defence minister said, referring to Pakistan.

"And then our prime minister took a decision, and we went to the soil of that country and destroyed terrorist hideouts, and when there was a need for airstrikes, we did that successfully. We gave the message that if somebody dares to cast an evil eye on us, then not just on this side of the border, but we can go to the other side and hit them. This is India's strength," Singh said.

India carried out cross-border strikes in September 2016 and February 2019 in response to terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "The stand of the country is clear, and it does take security lightly. This is the new India, which does not provoke first, but also does not spare anyone who provokes it."

The defence minister praised him for expediting land acquisition for the projects they inaugurated.

"When I spoke to Yogiji and expressed the desire to establish this project, he did not take a second, and said that land will be made available at the earliest.

I express my thanks that the chief minister for making 200 acre of land available in just one and a half months," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh BrahMos missiles
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp