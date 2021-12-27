30 booked, over a dozen held for violence after clash rumours in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least 30 people were booked and around 12-15, all hailing from minority community, arrested in connection with violence which erupted in Manawar town of Dhar district of western Madhya Pradesh on December 23.

The violence was reportedly triggered by rumours of communal clashes having broken out in the aftermath of ‘Shaurya Yatra’ taken out by VHP, Bajrang Dal and other right wing outfits in Manawar town of Dhar.

Five-six people, including a woman whose hand was reportedly fractured, and a police sub-inspector, were injured when men hailing from the minority community resorted to stone-pelting in Sindhana Road and Nala Prangan localities.

While the rightwing abandoned their plan to take out the procession through the congested and narrow lanes of Gandhi Nagar — a minority-dominated locality — after police intervention, anti-social elements spread rumours about communal clashes breaking out in the aftermath of the yatra. This led to violence in Sindhana Road and Nala Prangan.