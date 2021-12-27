STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 Iraqi children with congenital heart diseases operated upon at Delhi hospital

Published: 27th December 2021 10:33 PM

Heart

Image use for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thirty Iraqi children with congenital heart diseases, whose surgeries were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been operated upon at a private facility here, according to a statement from the hospital.

Max Healthcare, in collaboration with Iraq's Ministry of Health, carried out these surgeries, it said, adding that more such surgeries are planned in the next 10 days.

Talking about the health condition of these children, Dr Kulbhushan Singh Dagar, Principal Director, Chief Surgeon and Head, Neonatal and Congenital Heart Surgeries, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said the pandemic situation delayed their access to treatment at the right time, which complicated the situation.

"The delay in the arrival of these children owing to travel restrictions during the pandemic has resulted in deterioration of their health condition owing to increased co-morbidities. They required urgent surgical intervention and made post-operative management more challenging," he said.

"We have already operated on over two dozen Iraqi children so far and they are doing well post-surgery. Some of them have also returned to their country. Over the next 10 days we will perform more corrective surgeries," he added.

