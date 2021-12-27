STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

6 Maoists killed along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in joint operation

Cherla area militia commander Madhu was reportedly among the dead.

Published: 27th December 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Six Maoists including 4 women died in a firing that took place at Pesarlapadu village in Chhattisgarh close to the Telangana border on Monday morning, December 27, 2021.

The police recovered weapons and a huge quantity of explosives from the spot. 

Acting on the information that Maoists were moving about at the Pesarlapadu forest area, both states' forces reached the spot at 7 am and surrounded the Maoists. When the Maoists refused to surrender and started shooting at them, the police opened fire at them. 

After 30 minutes of exchange of fire, the police found the bodies of the six Maoists on the spot. Cherla area militia commander Madhu was reportedly among the dead. 

According to Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, it was a joint operation of Telangana and Chattishgarh. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Telangana Maoist Chhattisgarh Maoist Pesarlapadu forest Khammam Kothagudem Cherla
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp