6 Maoists killed along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in joint operation

KHAMMAM: Six Maoists including 4 women died in a firing that took place at Pesarlapadu village in Chhattisgarh close to the Telangana border on Monday morning, December 27, 2021.



The police recovered weapons and a huge quantity of explosives from the spot.

Acting on the information that Maoists were moving about at the Pesarlapadu forest area, both states' forces reached the spot at 7 am and surrounded the Maoists. When the Maoists refused to surrender and started shooting at them, the police opened fire at them.



After 30 minutes of exchange of fire, the police found the bodies of the six Maoists on the spot. Cherla area militia commander Madhu was reportedly among the dead.



According to Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, it was a joint operation of Telangana and Chattishgarh.

