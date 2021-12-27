Daily COVID-19 caseload of Maharashtra continues to rise; state sees 1,648 new cases, 17 deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra continued to witness a rise in the daily coronavirus infection cases as it registered 1,648 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

The daily caseload in Maharashtra has been rising over the last few days.

The state had reported 1,485 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1,410 on Friday, 1,179 on Thursday, 1,201 on Wednesday, 825 on Tuesday and 544 on Monday.

On Sunday, 918 patients were discharged, which took the recovery count to 65,02,957.

As 1,02,045 tests were conducted during the day, the cumulative test count reached 6,84,55,314.

The state's recovery rate is 97.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 9,813 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 896 cases and two deaths, pushing its caseload to 7,70,910 and toll to 16,370.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,180 cases and seven deaths.

Nashik division reported 97 cases, Pune division 284 cases, Kolhapur division 18 cases, Aurangabad division 15 cases, Latur division 11 cases, Akola division 13 cases, Nagpur division 30 cases, including 28 in Nagpur city, it said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,57,888, death toll 1,41,433, recoveries 65,02,957, active cases 9,813, total tests 6,84,55,314.

Meranwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has gone up to 51, which includes 48 students, a health official said on Sunday.

Their samples are being sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, another official said.

A few days back, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil had tested positive for the viral infection.

The school has over 400 students across classes 5 to 12.

All the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI.

"So far, 51 people, including 48 students and three staff members, from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable," the official said.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale said the school campus has been declared a 'containment zone'.

"I visited the school today. As a precautionary measure, we have deployed a medical team comprising a doctor and two nurses to monitor other students in the campus (in case they develop any symptoms)," he said.

The samples of all 51 persons are being sent for genome sequencing, the collector added.

Bhosale said some parents wanted to take their wards home and they have been told a decision on this would be taken after students complete the quarantine period.

The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district.