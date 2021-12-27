Dharma Sansad: TMC backs lawyers, seeks SC to take suo moto cognizance of hate speeches allegedly calling for genocide of Muslims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Trinamool Congress came out in support of the letter written by the lawyers urging the Supreme Court to take a suo moto cognizance of recent hate speeches made at a Dharma-Sansad.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to her official Twitter handle on Monday, to come out in support of the letter signed and sent by 76 prominent SC lawyers urging for an immediate suo-moto cognizance of the hate speeches.

Moitra urged Supreme Court to pay heed to the letter written by lawyers urging collectively for taking suo moto cognizance of recent hate speech. "No room for inaction. Wake up. Please", she wrote in the same tweet made on Monday tagging the letter of SC lawyers.

The lawyers pointed out the two separate events organsied between December 17 and 20, in Delhi by Hindu Yuva Vahini and Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanad in which the hate speeches consisting of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing were made.

The lawyers have named the nine persons, namely Yati Narsinghanad Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharamendra Maharaj, Premanand Mahraj, Sadhavi Annapurna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwani Upadhay, Suresh Chavhanke, and Swami Prabodhananad Giri as guilty for hate speeches in the letter, addressed to the Supreme Court.

The lawyers said in the letter that events and speeches delivered at Delhi and Haridwar were not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community. In view of the seriousness and gravity of the speeches, the lawyers urged the SC to take action against the named guilty persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The letter has been signed by prominent lawyers of the Supreme Court including Anjana Prakash (former judge Patna High Court), Dushyant Dave, Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Raju Ramchanadran, Huzefa Ahmadi, Vrinda Grover, Harin Raval, and others