STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dharma Sansad: TMC backs lawyers, seeks SC to take suo moto cognizance of hate speeches allegedly calling for genocide of Muslims

Mahua Moitra on Monday came out in support of the letter signed and sent by 76 prominent SC lawyers urging the apex court for action against the hate speeches.

Published: 27th December 2021 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Trinamool Congress came out in support of the letter written by the lawyers urging the Supreme Court to take a suo moto cognizance of recent hate speeches made at a Dharma-Sansad.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to her official Twitter handle on Monday, to come out in support of the letter signed and sent by 76 prominent SC lawyers urging for an immediate suo-moto cognizance of the hate speeches.

Moitra urged Supreme Court to pay heed to the letter written by lawyers urging collectively for taking suo moto cognizance of recent hate speech. "No room for inaction. Wake up. Please", she wrote in the same tweet made on Monday tagging the letter of SC lawyers.

The lawyers pointed out the two separate events organsied between December 17 and 20, in Delhi by Hindu Yuva Vahini and Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanad in which the hate speeches consisting of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing were made.

The lawyers have named the nine persons, namely Yati Narsinghanad Giri, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj, Dharamendra Maharaj, Premanand Mahraj, Sadhavi Annapurna alias Pooja Shakun Pandey, Swami Anand Swaroop, Ashwani Upadhay, Suresh Chavhanke, and Swami Prabodhananad Giri as guilty for hate speeches in the letter, addressed to the Supreme Court.

The lawyers said in the letter that events and speeches delivered at Delhi and Haridwar were not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community. In view of the seriousness and gravity of the speeches, the lawyers urged the SC to take action against the named guilty persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The letter has been signed by prominent lawyers of the Supreme Court including Anjana Prakash (former judge Patna High Court), Dushyant Dave, Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Raju Ramchanadran, Huzefa Ahmadi, Vrinda Grover, Harin Raval, and others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Dharma Sansad Mahua Moitra Supreme Court lawyers Hate Speeches
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp