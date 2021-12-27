Music label buckles under MP minister ultimatum over Sunny Leone video

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Music label Saregama on Sunday said the company will change the lyrics and the name of the song 'Madhuban mein Radhika nache’ after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that the video of the track has hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Earlier in the day, Mishra set a three-day deadline for actor Sunny Leone and composers Sharib-Toshi to remove the ‘Madhuban mein Radhika nache’ music video and apologise or face legal action.

The minister’s warning had come after priests in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, protested against the video. “This is yet another incident where vidharmi (heretics) are making a mockery of our religion and hurting sentiments of Hindus in the name of art and creativity. Radha is a goddess for us (Hindus) and we’ve temples dedicated to her. Why don’t Sharib-Toshi dare to make a video song pertaining to their own religion?” the minister told journalists in Bhopal.

This isn’t the first time the MP minister had issued an ultimatum to makers of serials, web series and advertisements allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Earlier, he had announced that comedians including Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra and Vir Das won’t be allowed to perform in the state.

Meanwhile, two Hindu right wing outfits tried to burn an effigy of Sunny Leone here accusing her of "indecent dance" and hurting their religious sentiments in a music video, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the activists belonging to the two bodies tried to burn the actor's effigy objecting over song "Madhuban".

The song shares a few words of its lyrics with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from 1960 film 'Kohinoor'.

The activists belonging to 'Srikrishna Sena Sangathan' and 'Yuva Brahmin Mahasabha' were stopped in the act with assurance of an FIR in the matter, a police officer said.

"Surveillance cell has been requested to stop obscene dance scene in the song," Vrindavan SHO Ajai Kaushal said.

No FIR was lodged in the matter till late Sunday evening.

During their protest, when the activists could not burn the effigy, they crushed it under their feet.

"On the assurance of action against the actor and producers, the plan of burning the effigy was withdrawn," Sanjiv Singh Baba, national president, Srikrishna Sena Sangathan said.

Last week, a section of priests in Vridavan too had expressed objection over the video.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha of Vrindavan has now extended its demand and has sought action against people behind the video produced by music label Saregama.

The producer, director, and financer should also be booked for the "offense", Mahesh Pathak, the body's national president said.

(With PTI Inputs)