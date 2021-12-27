STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; Yogi brings out SP links

Surenrda Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Kanpur), Goods and Services Tax, told PTI Sunday night that Jain has been arrested on charges of tax evasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath telephoned Yadav and inquired. (File photos)

By PTI

KANPUR: Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain, whose premises were raided by central agencies, has been arrested on charges of tax evasion, a senior official said.

The perfume industrialist is likely to be taken to Ahmedabad from Kanpur for further action, he said.

Another official, pleading anonymity, said during a series of raids on the premises owned by Jain, cash worth over Rs 257 crore as well as gold and silver was recovered.

The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the businessman whose premises was raided by central agencies recently is linked to the SP, a charge denied the Opposition party earlier.

Unaccounted Rs 150 crore in cash was unearthed in a series of raids by various taxation agencies on the premises of Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain, sources had said on Friday.

The BJP had claimed that he had links with the Samajwadi Party, which was denied by the Opposition party.

Addressing a public meeting here, the chief minister said around Rs 100 crore more recovered from the trader today.

"For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. Rupees 257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered," he said.

"This money belongs to the poor. There is also evidence of how it was looted," he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 150 crore here.

