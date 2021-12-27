STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven workers killed in boiler explosion at factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; PM expresses deep grief

According to reports, the loud explosion was heard by residents in nearby areas, up to a five-kilometers away. Visuals show hundreds of people rushing to the incident site to check what happened.

Published: 27th December 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the boiler explosion in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

At least seven people were killed in a boiler explosion at a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai informed on Sunday, adding that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident. Seven people were also injured, the district police chief said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister's office tweeted;

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at a factory in Muzaffarpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each."

