Speed up Covid vaccination in poll-bound states, Election Commission urges Centre

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has asked the Centre to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination in poll-bound states to ensure that all the voters are fully vaccinated.

In the first quarter of next year, five states -- UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand -- are scheduled to go to the polls.

Amid increasing Covid-19 cases and fear over Omicron variant, concerns have been raised over the conducting of elections and rallies in these states.

ALSO READ: EC assesses Covid situation in poll-bound states

During a meeting on Monday, the Union Health Ministry submitted a report on the rising Covid cases along with the new variant Omicron and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation to the Election Commission.

According to a source with the ministry, the Election Commission and Union Health Ministry discussed the rising number of new Covid variant Omicron cases across the country with a special focus on the five poll-bound states. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan presented a detailed report on the transmissibility of the Omicron variant in the states.

Asked about the Omicron spread in the next three months, the health secretary said that nothing can be said at the moment. The daily Covid caseload can see around 25 per cent jump in the next few months as per the present rate of infection, he said in the meeting.

The health officials also gave details about the districts where the R-value has increased, said the source.

The Assembly election is scheduled for five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab in 2022.

However, the schedule for the Assembly poll is likely to be announced in the first week of January, said the source. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other officials are scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state on Tuesday.