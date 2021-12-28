STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3,481 kids orphaned during Covid pandemic to get benefits under PM CARES for Children scheme

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098.

Published: 28th December 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Of 6,098 applications received under the 'PM CARES for Children' scheme, 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for its benefits, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098, out of which 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates.

It also said post office accounts have been opened for 3,275 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Under the scheme, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in child care institutions.

The ministry also said 704 'One Stop Centers' or 'Sakhi Centers' have been set up across 34 states/UTs.

Women affected by violence and in need of assistance, medical and legal aid and counseling and psycho-social counseling are being helped and as on December 24, assistance has been provided to over 54 lakh women.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers was held wherein the status of implementation of earlier approved projects/schemes funded by the Nirbhaya fund was reviewed.

The ministry said the EC had approved 'in-principle' 16 initiatives to be undertaken for safety and security of women on various aspects such as training of duty bearers, drivers, mental health, lighting of dark spots, providing timely victim compensation, police assistance booth, relief and shelter support to minor girls, among others.

"Further, during current financial year 2021-22, two proposals worth Rs 114.89 crore were approved for opening One Stop Centers (OSCs) in India Missions abroad, Rs 40. 79 crore for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape/gang-rape survivors and minor girls who get pregnant, among others," the ministry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Orphans PM CARES for Children
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp