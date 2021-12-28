STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After inter-faith marriage, UP man kills self over 'harassment' by in-laws

Before taking the extreme step, the man also shared a purported note on social media addressed to the UP chief minister in which he sought action against his in-laws.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 24-year-old man ended his life in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after alleged harassment and death threats by the family of his 20-year-old wife who was against their inter-faith marriage, officials said on Monday.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station on the basis of a complaint by the deceased's father against four persons, including the parents of his wife, the officials said.

The deceased worked for a software company in Noida and stayed in Sector 54 of the city.

His body was found hanging from a tree near his home on Saturday, the man's father said in his complaint to the police.

He said his son had got married to the woman in May this year but her family had filed a police case accusing his son of abducting their daughter.

"The police had launched an investigation but the case was dropped the same month as the police found that both the persons were adults and had got married at their own will," the father said, alleging that his in-laws, however, kept harassing his son.

He claimed that in order to avoid further harassment, his son and daughter in law had moved to Jaipur in Rajasthan briefly but her family reached even there to threaten him.

"The woman's father, her uncles have been continuing to harass my son. They did not allow them to meet and even threatened my son of dire consequences which eventually pushed him into ending his life," the 49-year-old father alleged.

Meanwhile, a purported suicide note by the 24-year-old man surfaced on social media in which he sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his case.

The deceased also claimed a threat to his life from his in-laws and alleged support to them from a local policeman posted in Noida, according to the note shared on Instagram and seen by PTI.

The local police said an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the father, mother and two uncles of the deceased's wife and the matter is being investigated.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

