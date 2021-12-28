Amid Omicron outbreak, Maharashtra sees 50 per cent rise in Covid cases in 20 days

Sudhir SuRyawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra has reported a 50% rise in Covid-19 cases over the past 20 days. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was told at a cabinet meeting on Monday that cases are rising rapidly across the state.

“In mid-January 2022, there will be a major rise in Covid-19 cases,” Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, who also looks after the health department, said at the cabinet meeting. As per the Maharashtra health department data, the number of active cases now stands at 10,000, up from 6,300 on December 8. “Covid cases have risen by 50 per cent in the past 20 days in the state, and by three times in the last six days. The positivity rate is 1.06 per cent,” said Dr Vyas.

Worryingly, while eight lakh people were being vaccinated per day some time ago, the figure has dropped to five lakh, informed Dr Vyas, stressing on the need for a concerted effort to vaccinate more people.

CM Uddhav Thackeray asked all guardian ministers in the cabinet to speed up the vaccination drive in every nook and corner of their districts. He said people should be encouraged to take the jab to contain the spread of the virus. The CM also asked for a meeting with the health task force to be convened in the next two-three days to review the situation and decide on what needs to be done.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no decision yet to impose a lockdown to restrict the movement of people. Lockdown will be imposed only when oxygen demand exceeds 800 MT, he added.

“But people should follow the basic Covid-19 norms strictly — masks, social distance and washing or sanitising hands. This basic mantra will help to curb the spread,” Tope said.

The Maharashtra government has already imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am since December 25. It has also put restrictions on religious and social gatherings, including weddings.

No more than 250 people are allowed in open-air gatherings, while a maximum of 200, or 25 per cent of capacity, can attend events in enclosed halls.

Hotels, restaurants, malls and cinema halls across the state have to keep the number of visitors below 50 per cent of capacity.