Bureaucracy rejig: Pankaj Jain is Petroleum Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a senior-level reshuffle in Central ministries, Vini Mahajan has been appointed as Secretary of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Leena Nandan as Secretary of Environment and Forest and Sanjay Kumar Singh as Secretary of Steel.

Pankaj Jain, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services was made Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Culture Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was made Secretary of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In another change, Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Additional Secretary Bharat Lal was appointed as Secretary to the Lokpal.

The Department of Expenditure’s Special Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has been appointed as Secretary of National Commission for Backward Classes. Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ Special Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs’ Officer on Special Duty. He will take over as secretary of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs upon the superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances’ special secretary V Srinivas was designated as Secretary following Sanjay Kumar Singh’s transfer.