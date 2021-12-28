STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bureaucracy rejig: Pankaj Jain is Petroleum Secretary

The Department of Expenditure’s Special Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has been appointed as Secretary of National Commission for Backward Classes.

Published: 28th December 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a senior-level reshuffle in Central ministries, Vini Mahajan has been appointed as Secretary of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Leena Nandan as Secretary of Environment and Forest and Sanjay Kumar Singh as Secretary of Steel. 

Pankaj Jain, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services was made Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Culture Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was made Secretary of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In another change, Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Additional Secretary Bharat Lal was appointed as Secretary to the Lokpal.

The Department of Expenditure’s Special Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has been appointed as Secretary of National Commission for Backward Classes.  Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ Special Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs’ Officer on Special Duty. He will take over as secretary of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs upon the superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances’ special secretary V Srinivas was designated as Secretary following Sanjay Kumar Singh’s transfer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp