STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Exam paper leak: Gujarat AAP leader on hunger strike hospitalised; party organises 'yagna'

The AAP on Tuesday orgainsed a 'yagna' (fire ritual) at the state party office here to pray for the good health of its leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail.

Published: 28th December 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mahesh Savani was hospitalised after his health deteriorated during hunger strike against the ruling BJP in Gujarat over the alleged leak of examination paper for the recruitment of head clerks in government departments.

The AAP on Tuesday orgainsed a 'yagna' (fire ritual) at the state party office here to pray for the good health of its leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail since last week over their fight in connection with the exam paper leak case.

Savani was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday evening after a drop in his health parameters during a routine check-up at the protest site, the AAP said in a social media post.

Savani and AAP's Delhi MLA and Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh had been sitting on an indefinite fast at the party office since last Wednesday, demanding justice for around 88,000 candidates who appeared in the December 12 examination for recruitment as head clerks in government departments.

The exam was later cancelled due to the paper leak.

Over 60 AAP leaders and workers, including its state president Gopal Italia, are lodged in jail, following an FIR registered against them for storming into the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar last week over the paper leak case.

"Yagna puja is being organised at Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat pradesh office to provide justice to the youth of Gujarat and for the good health of all the AAP leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail," the party said in the social media post.

The AAP also said Savani has resolved to continue with his fast even in hospital, until the state BJP government accepts their demand for resignation of Asit Vora, the chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB), which conducted the head clerk exam, and compensation to candidates who were left disappointed due to the paper leak.

"Mahesh Savani has challenged the corrupt BJP government that he will continue with his fast until the demands are accepted," the party said.

The state government had initially said it did not receive any concrete evidence about the exam paper leak.

Later, police in Sabarkantha district lodged an FIR and arrested eight people, who had allegedly procured the exam paper from a staff member of an Ahmedabad printing press contracted by the recruitment agency.

Some more people were also subsequently arrested in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Mahesh Savani
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp