STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh joins AAP ahead of Punjab polls, party names 15 more candidates

AAP's leader Raghav Chadha and state party chief Bhagwant Mann inducted him to the party fold.

Published: 28th December 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Mohali mayor and realtor Kulwant Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

AAP's leader Raghav Chadha and state party chief Bhagwant Mann inducted him to the party fold.

Mann said Kulwant Singh's familiarity with Mohali's issues and voters will help AAP a great deal.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Angural, national executive member of BJP SC Morcha, joined AAP with his associates at party headquarters here.

Raghav Chadha said people are continuously joining the party and with the support of Sheetal Angural, AAP will be strengthened in Jalandhar West.

Bhagwant Mann referring to AAP's performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls said, "Chandigarh proved that people are the real power in democracy. And people of Punjab have already decided to depart from traditional parties to elect an honest government that prefers development."

Mann thanked voters of Chandigarh for choosing AAP that was contesting the MC elections for the first time.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party will make Chandigarh "City Beautiful again".

Kulwant Singh thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve people.

He said, "I'm impressed by Arvind Kejriwal's model of development in Delhi. Their work in the field of education, health and basic amenities is commendable. I'm looking forward to serving people."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab assembly polls.

It is the fifth list of the state's main opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year.

Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP.

Kulwant Singh, real estate baron and former Mohali mayor, had joined the AAP on Monday.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulwant Singh Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp