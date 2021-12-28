Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh joins AAP ahead of Punjab polls, party names 15 more candidates

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Mohali mayor and realtor Kulwant Singh on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

AAP's leader Raghav Chadha and state party chief Bhagwant Mann inducted him to the party fold.

Mann said Kulwant Singh's familiarity with Mohali's issues and voters will help AAP a great deal.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Angural, national executive member of BJP SC Morcha, joined AAP with his associates at party headquarters here.

Raghav Chadha said people are continuously joining the party and with the support of Sheetal Angural, AAP will be strengthened in Jalandhar West.

Bhagwant Mann referring to AAP's performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls said, "Chandigarh proved that people are the real power in democracy. And people of Punjab have already decided to depart from traditional parties to elect an honest government that prefers development."

Mann thanked voters of Chandigarh for choosing AAP that was contesting the MC elections for the first time.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party will make Chandigarh "City Beautiful again".

Kulwant Singh thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve people.

He said, "I'm impressed by Arvind Kejriwal's model of development in Delhi. Their work in the field of education, health and basic amenities is commendable. I'm looking forward to serving people."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced 15 more candidates for the next year's Punjab assembly polls.

It is the fifth list of the state's main opposition party and with this the total number of candidates announced by the AAP so far reached 88.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year.

Kulwant Singh will contest from Mohali, according to the latest list of candidates announced by the AAP.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa will fight from Dera Baba Nanak, Baldev Singh from Raja Sansi, Manju Rana from Kapurthala, Rattan Singh from Shahkot, Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Jeet Lal Bhatti from Adampur and Kuljit Singh from Banga.

Charanjit Singh will contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Rupinder Singh from Bassi Pathana, Rajinder Pal Kaur from Ludhiana South, Ranveer Singh from Ferozepur City, Jagroop Singh from Bathinda Urban, Jaswant Singh from Amargarh and Gurdev Singh from Nabha.