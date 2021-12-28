Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad tests COVID positive, isolates self

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister, who contracted the viral infection last year also, had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature and replied to various questions pertaining to her ministry in the state Legislative Council on Monday.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," tweeted the Congress leader, who recently also visited Uttar Pradesh.