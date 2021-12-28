Mon killings probe: Nagaland government expands Special Investigation Team as deadline nears

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government has expanded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the December 4 killings of civilians by the Army in a botched ambush at Oting in Mon district.

The government had constituted the five-member SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police Limasunup Jamir, on December 5. Sixteen to 17 others were co-opted in due course, taking its strength to 21-22, a senior police official told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

The SIT has five IPS officers. The rest of the officers are also efficient, he said.

An undated order, issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep M Tamgadge, said the officers co-opted would work under a team.

The SIT was given one month’s time to complete the investigation. The deadline expires on January 5 next.

Asked if the SIT can meet the deadline, the official virtually ruled out the possibility stating that the police get 90 days’ time to file a chargesheet in the court.

He said the SIT had thus far examined 55-60 witnesses and would examine more people.

“We have taken the help of cyber, forensic and ballistics experts from all over the country,” the official said.

“We are conducting the investigation in a very professional, serious and sincere manner,” he added.

Members of a National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, aiding the SIT, are examining data including videos and photographs of the incident, sources said.

Earlier, after the police had registered a case suo motu under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC, investigation was taken up by the Mon district police.

Meanwhile, an Army team probing the incident is scheduled to visit Oting on Wednesday. However, the Konyak (tribe) civil society organisations made it clear that the personnel should not come in uniform and with arms. As such, the Nagaland Police will escort the team, the sources said.

On December 10, the Konyak organisations had served a 30-day ultimatum demanding that those involved in the killings be booked and the action taken report brought before public domain.