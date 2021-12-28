MP: Pastor, Muslim held in separate cases of forced conversion

By PTI

JHABUA: pastor and two other persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to convert a tribal man to Christianity in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, police said, though the local diocese denied the allegations and called them a smear campaign.

Pastor Jam Singh (45), and two people, identified as An Singh Ninama (35) and Mangu Bhuria (42), were arrested on the complaint of Tetia Bariya (26), who has claimed they tried to convert him to Christianity on Sunday, Kalyanpura police station in charge Dinesh Rawat said.

"Bariya has claimed he was invited to a prayer house by the three on Sunday, where water was sprinkled on him and the Bible was read. Bariya has also alleged the three told him his family would get free health and education facilities post conversion. He, however, left the place," Rawat said.

Singh, Ninama and Bhuria have been charged under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, the official added.

Meanwhile, Jhabua Shalom Diocese (Pentecostal) Auxiliary Bishop Reverend Paul Muniya told PTI a smear campaign was being run in tribal dominated areas to defame Christians on the false pretext of conversion.

"The campaign is aimed at political gains. Some organisations are dividing the tribals. Our pastor and two believers, all three of them Christian tribals, have not indulged in any attempt to convert, allure any person to our faith. We are praying to God to forgive our tormentors," he said.

A 35-year-old Muslim man was arrested in Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh after his Hindu live-in partner complained that he was forcing her to convert to Islam for the sake of marriage, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged on Sunday evening, the 30-year-old woman has said Javeed Khan was in a relationship with her after claiming to be Rakesh Kushwaha, a Hindu, for the past five years, an official said.

"The woman has said she met Khan after separating from her husband. She had three children at the time and delivered a fourth after the two stayed together in their Yadav Colony home. When the woman asked him to marry her, he told her to convert to Islam," Women Police Station Inspector Anita Bhilala said.

Khan was arrested on Sunday night under IPC and MP Freedom of Religion Act 2021 provisions, the official added.