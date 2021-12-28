Parents of Kathua rape victim fear for life as HC grants bail to accused

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The parents of the Kathua nomad girl, who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, are living in fear after the Punjab and Haryana High Court released on bail two policemen, who were among the six convicted in the case.

“Sub-inspector Anand Dutta and head constable Tilak Raj have been released on bail. This is despite the fact that our appeal for tougher sanctions against the six remains unheard,” the eight-year-old girl’s father told this newspaper.

“We cannot move freely in Kathua and Samba as we fear for our lives.” The duo was also granted parole for 11 months and 14 days last year.

The father fears the main accused will also be released as it is yet to be ascertained whether he was an adult at the time of the crime.

“Our case has already been weakened by release of the two convicts. Release of the main accused will further weaken our case. We will lose hope of justice as well,” he said.

The family plans to move the Supreme Court to challenge the bail given to the two convicted policemen.

In two orders on December 16 and 20, the HC had ordered the release of Raj and Dutta who have completed half of their sentence respectively.

The court has also suspended their sentence.

The 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from Rasana village of Kathua in J&K on January 10, 2018 while she was grazing horses.

A week later, her body with found with burn marks from near a place of worship.

The brutal gang rape and murder had caused outrage across the country, resulting in police action in the case.