STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur Metro with a ride

The Kanpur Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors and has a total length of 32.5 km.

Published: 28th December 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board the state of the art Kanpur Metro train, in Kanpur, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday when he boarded the metro train at IIT Kanpur metro station and became the first passenger of the service.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Kanpur Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors and has a total length of 32.5 km.

The first corridor from IIT-Kanpur to Naubasta is 23.8 km long while the second corridor from Chandrashekar Azad Agriculture University to Barra-8 is 8.6 km long.

The daily metro services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Wednesday.

Initially, ticketing with QR code will be available and later on, smart cards will also be introduced for commuters.

The Kanpur Metro will run on the Priority Section from IIT-Kanpur to Motijheel with three coaches.

Due to its stringent compliance with the green building codes and parameters, it has been certified with the ISO-14001 certification for environment management and ISO-45001 certification for safety management.

The entire stretch has been developed in accordance with the green building codes, which makes it safe for the environment.

All the nine stations of the Priority Corridor have been certified with platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

It was on November 15, 2019 that Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the civil construction work of Kanpur Metro.

A trial run of the metro was held on November 10 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM MOdi Metro rail Kanpur
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp