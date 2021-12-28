Press award for lensman Danish Siddiqui who was killed in Afghanistan

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan while being on duty over there in July, was posthumously named Journalist of the Year by Mumbai Press Club.

He was known for his investigative and impactful news photography ranging from Rohingyas, anti-CAA protests, Covid-19 and the civil war in Afghanistan.

Mumbai Press Club bestowed the coveted RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement on senior journalist and author Prem Shankar Jha (83), for his long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing.

Besides holding editorial positions in several mainline dailies and periodicals, Jha authored more than a dozen books on Kashmir, China and other subjects.

These awards, along with 24 other awards in 12 categories, will be presented on Wednesday, at a virtual event featuring Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The Chief Justice will also deliver the keynote address at the event.

The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, instituted by Mumbai Press Club, have a special significance this year as it marks the 10th edition of peer recognition for excellent writing and journalism.