STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students of Uttarakhand school eat mid-day meal together after caste row

The district administration had held a meeting with the parents of all children on Sunday to build a consensus among them so that the row could be settled.

Published: 28th December 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: For the first time since a casteist row erupted at a secondary school in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, all 66 students of classes 6-8 of the school took mid-day meal prepared by a cook on Monday.

The district administration had held a meeting with the parents of all children on Sunday to build a consensus among them so that the row could be settled.

For the first time since the row began, all the 66 students of the school studying in classes six to eight had mid-day meal together, Champawat District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said.

The school had reopened on Monday after a two-day closure.

The row had broken out after upper caste students had refused to take mid-day meal cooked by a Dalit 'bhojanmata' (cook) at the school on December 13.

She was replaced following the development by an upper caste 'bhojanmata' but Dalit students of the school retaliated by boycotting mid-day meal cooked by the latter on December 23, prompting the district administration to intervene.

The district education authorities had made procedural lapses the ground for sacking the Dalit 'bhojanmata'.

"All the guardians have agreed to let their wards take MDM till the report of a three-member inquiry committee is complete," the DM said.

The students took mid-day meal on Monday, he said.

According to Purnagiri sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Kafaltia, the three-member inquiry committee chaired by chief education officer of Champawat RC purohit will only inquire into procedural lapses, if any, in the appointment of 'bhojanmata'.

"There were three women applicants for the post, at first Pushpa Bhatt, a upper caste woman, was appointed and soon she was replaced by Sunita Devi after Shakuntala Devi retired. The inquiry committee will find out why the woman first appointed was removed and why the second, the Dalit woman, was appointed and then removed after a few days," said SDM Kafaltia.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta, who visited the school and met all persons involved in the row, said Sunita Devi was not given appointment letter till date by the officials despite her selection was according to the norms.

"Out of all candidates Sunita Devi was the only one who fulfils all conditions for the post. Her younger child studies in the same school, she is from SC category and belongs to the BPL category while other candidates do not fulfil these conditions. However, despite being qualified for the post why she was not given appointment letter?" said Tamta.

According to local social activist PC Joshi, the actual situation will come to light when the inquiry committee submits its report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid Daay Meal Caste
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp