3 killed, 10 hurt as vehicle rams into truck in Gujarat

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Two minor boys and a woman were killed and nearly 10 others injured when the MUV (multi-utility vehicle) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on Bagodra-Vataman highway on Wednesday morning, police said.

The MUV was going from Vapi in south Gujarat towards Rajkot in Saurashtra when it hit the truck parked on a roadside from behind near Bagodara town in Ahmedabad district, an official from Bagodara police station said.

Two schoolboys and a woman, who were returning home after participating in the state-level under-19 judo competition at Vapi, were killed in the accident, he said.

When informed, CM Bhupendra Patel instructed the Ahmedabad district collector, SP, and health officials to reach the spot and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured. Patel expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the dead.

Around 10 other injured passengers of the MUV, who are studying at different schools in Rajkot, were rushed to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment, the official added.